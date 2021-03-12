Marathi film Drishtant to have visually impaired actors, musicians & dubbing artists

1

An upcoming Marathi film is set to make history as the first Indian regional film to have an entire unit of visually impaired actors, singers, musicians and dubbing artistes. Drishtant, directed by Abhijit K Zanjal, aims to raise awareness about organ donation.

First time director Abhijit Zanjal is out to make an impact with his debut film Drishtant. The film has an entire unit made up of visually impaired actors, singers, musicians and dubbing artistes.

When I drafted the script, a thought struck me that why not use visually challenged actors to play these roles? This thought developed into an idea and I’m glad I made the film. I’m sure this film will change people’s perspective. – Abhijit Zanjal, Director, Drishtant

The film, which is in the post production stage, is set in Goa and has many social messages, one of them being the importance of organ donation. Zanjal hopes the film will motivate people with disabilities to overcome the barriers they face. The lead character Anjinkya is being played by Hemendra, who makes his debut in the film.

Film with a social message

Hemendra calls the project a dream come true. “I am excited and honoured to be a part of this. Shooting was difficult but it was a different experience and I’m sure the movie will strike a chord with audiences.”

Zanjal wants the film to be accessible to people of different disability types. The release date will be announced soon.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read:

1