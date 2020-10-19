India past Covid peak: Government panel

As number of daily Covid cases are coming down over past one week, a government appointed panel confirmed that India has crossed its Covid peak. From witnessing over 97,000 cases daily, numbers have come down to 60,000-plus cases per day. A study by the panel also highlighted that thirty percent of India’s population has covid-19 antibodies at present.

The panel, consisting of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research and IITs stated that if government guidelines are followed, the virus can be controlled by February 2021.

With many festivals coming up in November and December, union health ministry have warned people to be extremely careful and celebrate inside homes. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pointed out Kerala as an example. The state is currently witnessing a huge surge in cases due to Onam celebrations in early September.

India has now crossed over 74 lakh Covid cases with over 1 lakh deaths. The country is still ranked as the second worst affected nations. Though many countries are in the race to find a vaccine for Covid, none have succeeded.