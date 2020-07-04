India protests ceasefire violations by Pakistan

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control and the International Border. According to India, this is being done with the intention of pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

India says that 14 Indians have been killed and 88 injured in over 2,000 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistani forces till June this year.

These violations are against the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries. India has also conveyed its concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistani forces to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including by providing covering fire.

“We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Boundary,” said an Indian official.

Despite these concerns having been shared, India says Pakistan is continuing with its activities.