India protests ceasefire violations by Pakistan

Flags of India and Pakistan at the Wagah border

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control and the International Border. According to India, this is being done with the intention of pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

India says that 14 Indians have been killed and 88 injured in over 2,000 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistani forces till June this year.

These violations are against the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries. India has also conveyed its concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistani forces to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including by providing covering fire.

“We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Boundary,” said an Indian official.

Despite these concerns having been shared, India says Pakistan is continuing with its activities.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Indian bride with mehendi on her hand

Headlines

Groom dead, 111 guests test COVID positive at Bihar wedding

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

PM Modi visits Indian soldiers in Ladakh

6 test tubes filled with blood

Headlines

India’s first plasma bank opens in Delhi

crowded streets of india

Headlines

Full lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from 5 July

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Autism no barrier for Kuhu, who crafts the most amazing jewellery designs

Get-hooked

Puppet show for children & adults on World Cerebral Palsy Day aims to sensitise parents about disability

Get-hooked

'We have only one life, so live it to the fullest' - My Take by Krishnakumar PS

Parasports

#ThankYouTeacher - Coach Gaurav Khanna has scripted India’s biggest success stories in Deaf & Para Badminton