India ranks world number 5 in Covid deaths

coronavirus

India is now the fifth country in the world with the highest number of deaths due to Covid. The country is already recording over 50,000 cases a day and there are over 1.6 million people affected in the country.

India has replaced Italy as the fifth country in the world in the number of deaths according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Ahead of India is the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

Though the number of Covid-19 cases are high in India, it has conducted over six lakh tests in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry which called this a landmark.

The Indian government says it plans to continue to implement the strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment to effectively tackle the pandemic. “The objective is to raise the testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in the medium term,” said the health ministry in a tweet.

Recoveries have also increased in the country. The number of recovered patient crossed the one million-mark on Thursday and is now 1.9 times the total active cases.

To date, more than 17.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 671,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

BSP leader Mayawati

Headlines

BSP leader Mayawati enters Rajasthan political crisis

Pm Modi speaking on his radio show

Headlines

Coronavirus still a big threat, warns PM

coronavirus

Headlines

Mumbai records lowest single-day Covid cases in 3 months

Model of Ram Temple

Headlines

Priest, 16 cops involved in Ayodhya ceremony test Covid+ve

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Fragile X syndrome

Get-hooked

#ChampionsWithCP – Miranda House student Anushka Tiwari aims to make the world a better place for people with disabilities

Get-hooked

Understanding Phantom Limb Pain

Get-hooked

Understanding Spinal Cord Injury- SCI