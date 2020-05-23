India records highest COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The number of people infected by COVID-19 virus is rising at a rapid rate across India. As of Friday, India reported 6088 new COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths in 24 hours. This is the biggest number reported in a day. It also raises the number of infected people to 1.18 lakhs in India. The number of deaths are over 3500 from across the country.

In India, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu remains to be the worst affected states from COVID-19.

With public transport systems like trains and flights going to restart soon, the number of cases are expected to shoot up in coming days. The central government had said that lakhs of people are likely to be infected by the virus from across India by July.

COVID-19 originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China. Their first cases were reported last November. China, as well as the World Health Organization received a lot of criticism for not taking timely action to contain spread of the virus. Over 5 million people are affected from the virus across the world. Lakhs of people have died already. USA, Italy, Europe and Spain are the countries that were affected the most.