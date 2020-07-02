India records highest one-day deaths due to Covid-19

India reported the highest one-day coronavirus deaths at 507 on Wednesday. This takes the total number of deaths to 17,400. The recovery rate is 59.43%.

The five states reporting the highest number of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana. The highest number of one-day deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu released guidelines for the opening of religious places today. There will be a complete lockdown on five Sundays in Karnataka, starting from 5 July to 2 August. However, essential activities and marriages already fixed on these days will be allowed. The number of guests cannot be more than 50.

West Bengal has decided to keep people from outside the state from coming in. The state government has written to the Centre, asking that incoming flights from eight cities be stopped for two weeks, starting 6 July.

The Railways expanded local train services in Mumbai with 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones but these will only carry essential services personnel identified by the Maharashtra government.