India records highest single day jump in COVID cases

India has registered the biggest single-day jump in its coronavirus tally with 14,516 new infections reported in 24 hours. This takes the total tally to 3.95 lakh cases, said the Union Health Ministry. A total of 12,948 patients have died in India since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is the first time that India, which is the fourth worst-hit country by the pandemic, has crossed the 14,000-mark in a single day. Only the United States, Brazil and Russia have more cases than India.

India tested the highest number of samples in the last 24 hours, said the government. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have recorded the highest number of cases in India. Maharashtra has logged 1.24 lakh cases so far. 5,893 patients have died.

Delhi on Friday registered 3,000 cases- its single-day biggest spike – taking the tally past the 50,000-mark. No COVID-19 patient will now be allowed to undergo home isolation until they complete a five-day institutional quarantine, said the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Delhi government has criticised this given the acute shortage of hospital beds.

A 12-day complete lockdown started on Friday in Chennai – Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus hotspot – and parts of three adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu, with the police using drones for surveillance and intensifying patrols to check violations. Health authority officials have called it a “make-or-break” situation in Chennai.

The centre has asked states to ensure strict implementation of the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines on home isolation at the field level to effectively curb the spread of coronavirus.