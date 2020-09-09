India records over 1,000 Covid deaths in a day

coronavirus

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India have risen to over 42 lakh. India has also recorded a single-day rise of over 75,000 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths reported in 24 hours.

India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest Covid-19 recoveries with 11,915 recovered cases. Karnataka and Maharashtra followed with 9,575 and 7,826 recoveries respectively while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered 5,820 and 4,779 recoveries. These five States together contributed 57% of the recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The same five States are also contributing 60% of the total cases with Maharashtra at the top with 21.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8%) and Tamil Nadu (11.0%).

There is also a dramatic increase in the number of cases in Maharashtra. The state has been new cases in the range of 12,000 to 14,000 per day. The last few days have seen a rapid progressive increase.

