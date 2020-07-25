India records over 13 lakh Covid cases

The spread of Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus at a rapid rate has affected world economy. No vaccines have been introduced yet. On Friday, over 48,000 cases were recorded in just 24 hours. The number of cases have already crossed 13 lakh in the country with more than 31,000 deaths being reported. Over the past three days, more than 45,000 cases are being reported from acoss the country.

India has been ranked as the third worst hit country due to spread of Covid-19. USA and Brazil are ranked as the top two. India is followed by countries like Mexico, Italy and Britain.

In spite of lockdowns, the Indian government has not been able to control spread of Covid-19 which originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China.

Maharashtra and Delhi has over 1 lakh cases. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are some of the other states that have been affected badly. In states like Kerala where Covid-19 spread was controlled in March, the number of cases rose over past few weeks due to community spread. The central government had stated that there will be a huge rise in number of cases over next few months.