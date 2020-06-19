India rejects China’s claims over territory

India has reacted strongly to the Chinese foreign ministry claiming its right over the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. India has called this an exaggerated claim. It also said that as per the phone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, there was an agreement to handle the situation in a responsible manner.

“Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivatava.

The Galwan Valley, where soldiers from both sides clashed on Monday, has been one of the areas along the Line of Actual Control where there have been little differences over the boundary line until now. India sees this statement by China as an effort to create new areas of differences.

Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army, was the first to claim Galwan Valley within hours of the clash. He accused Indian soldiers of crossing the line and added that China always owns sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region.

China has said that India must not misjudge the present situation and must not underestimate China’s firm determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty. It has said that India must investigate its troops for the actions on Monday night.

Watch in Sign Language