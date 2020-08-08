India reports more Covid cases than US, Brazil

delhi mosque corona

India is currently ranked as the third worst hit nation from Covid or novel Coronavirus. On Friday, the country reported one of its highest one-day spike of over 61,000 cases. Reportedly, this is way more than the number of one day cases from USA and Brazil which are in the first and second places respectively. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that this is the fourth day wherein India is recording the highest number of infections.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh remains to be the states that are affected the most. Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of cases crossed 5 lakh cases with record single-day spike of 12,822 infections.

Meanwhile, Kerala and Karnataka are battling with the yearly monsoon floods. Evacuation and rescue operations are happening in both the states due to which the number of Covid cases are likely to increase in days to come.

India has already crossed over 21 lakh Covid cases. More than 42,000 deaths from the virus infection has been reported. USA has reported 49 lakh cases and Brazil is in the second spot with 29 lakh cases.

