India reports over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day

migrant workers at railway stations

India reported the biggest one day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday with 5,242 more people testing positive in 24 hours. This is according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of people who have died after contracting the highly disease has also risen to 3,029. On Sunday this was 2,872. The rise in the number of cases comes soon after India relaxed restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown.

550 of India’s 736 districts now have Covid-19 cases. This is an increase by 180districts in the last 15 days.

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh witnessed the maximum increase in the number of districts affected since 1 May. This is believed to be the result of migrants returning to their homes in rural areas which also have weak infrastructure. State government officials are worried that many of the migrants, who have returned, are asymptomatic and may infect many more persons. So far, only a fraction of workers have returned.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among those with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

There have been several incidents of migrant workers jumping from quarantine centers in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, though most of them were brought back. Workers in Bihar and Odisha have complained of poor quality food and facilities in the government run quarantine centers

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Headlines

Cyclone Amphan intensifies, disaster response team on alert

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Headlines

Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO

People in local train.

Headlines

Nationwide lockdown extended to 31 May

satellite image of cyclone amphan

Headlines

Cyclone Amphan to hit West Bengal, Odisha soon

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - What makes Nalini Srivastava such a power mom?

Get-hooked

What makes Udaan in Jalandhar a uniquely inclusive school

Parasports

National-level para sportsperson Anthony John seeks help for better quality wheelchair

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat