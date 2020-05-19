India reports over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day

India reported the biggest one day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday with 5,242 more people testing positive in 24 hours. This is according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of people who have died after contracting the highly disease has also risen to 3,029. On Sunday this was 2,872. The rise in the number of cases comes soon after India relaxed restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown.

550 of India’s 736 districts now have Covid-19 cases. This is an increase by 180districts in the last 15 days.

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh witnessed the maximum increase in the number of districts affected since 1 May. This is believed to be the result of migrants returning to their homes in rural areas which also have weak infrastructure. State government officials are worried that many of the migrants, who have returned, are asymptomatic and may infect many more persons. So far, only a fraction of workers have returned.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among those with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

There have been several incidents of migrant workers jumping from quarantine centers in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, though most of them were brought back. Workers in Bihar and Odisha have complained of poor quality food and facilities in the government run quarantine centers

