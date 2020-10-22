India returns Chinese soldier who strayed across border

Indian forces have released a Chinese soldier who accidentally strayed across the Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. According to reports, Corporal Wang Ya Long who was caught in the area was handed over to China on Wednesday. Chinese army said that Long got lost while he was helping local herdsmen find a lost Yak.

“The Indian side handed back the Chinese soldier who got lost in the border area to the Chinese side early Wednesday morning. His safe return brings an optimistic message to the tense China-India border. It is hoped the cooperation can grow into more mutual trust between the two”, tweeted Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times.

Long reportedly had the ID card inside his pocket from which it was identified that he belonged to Shangxizhen town of central Zhejiang province in China. Long was disoriented when Indian troops caught him. After providing medical assistance, he was questioned by Indian army. After completing established protocols and formalities, Long returned to his country as a sign of goodwill from India.

Over past few months, there has been rising tensions between India and China at the Ladakh border. In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese in a clash after which the government decided to ban all Chinese apps in India.

