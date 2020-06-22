India seeks custody of Mumbai terror attack accused

India has sought the extradition of 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman. Rana, who is 59 years old, had sought his release from a prison in the United States on compassionate grounds as he has COVID-19.

The United States has opposed his release on bail, arguing that if he were to flee to Canada, he may escape the possibility of death sentence in India.

“Given the stakes, allowance of bail in any amount would not guarantee Rana’s presence in court. Granting bail would invite the possibility of embarrassing the United States in the conduct of its foreign affairs, straining its relationship with India,” said Assistant United States Attorney John J Lulejian.

Rana is a declared fugitive in India which wants him for a number of offences. This includes conspiracy to commit murder in violation of two sections of the Indian Penal Code and conspiracy to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating. He is also sought for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

India has alleged that Rana and co-conspirator, David Headley, conspired with Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the attacks that killed 166 people and injured hundreds more.

The US has also called him a danger to the community.