India sets global record with Covid-19 cases, PM urges caution

India saw a record surge of 78,761 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday. This took India’s Covid tally beyond 35 lakh. This was according to the Union Health Ministry. This is the highest single-day jump in Covid infections reported by any country since the beginning of the pandemic.

India is the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. The country has been recording the highest single-day surge in cases since 4 August. It took India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases. The country has registered over five lakh cases in the last one week.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of fresh cases. These five states also recorded the highest number of deaths, according to the government data.

The government has announced guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking, allowing metro services to resume from 7 September. Lockdowns can’t be imposed outside containment zones, the states have been told.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to exercise care during the coming festive season in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He said during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

This is a time for festivals but there is a sense of discipline among people due to Covid. The coronavirus will be defeated only if you follow safety measures. The 2 metre distance norm should be strictly followed. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Several states have already toned down their festivities, with Maharashtra leading the list on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Uddhav Thackeray government banned processions for Ganesh idol immersion as well as Muharram.