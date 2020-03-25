India should show the way in tackling coronavirus: WHO

The Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Michael J Ryan has said that India has a great capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. This is because the country has had the experience in eradicating two pandemics in the past, which were small-pox and polio.

Ryan said that given India’s dense population and its progress in controlling the spread of the virus is crucial. He said there is a need for more labs in place where there is a rise in the number of cases. “India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity,” he said.

He also said there are no easy answers to coping with this pandemic. “It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before,” he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed three lakh while the number of deaths is more than 14,000.

