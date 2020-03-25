India should show the way in tackling coronavirus: WHO

coronavirus

The Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Michael J Ryan has said that India has a great capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. This is because the country has had the experience in eradicating two pandemics in the past, which were small-pox and polio.

Ryan said that given India’s dense population and its progress in controlling the spread of the virus is crucial. He said there is a need for more labs in place where there is a rise in the number of cases. “India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity,” he said.

He also said there are no easy answers to coping with this pandemic. “It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before,” he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed three lakh while the number of deaths is more than 14,000.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

Headlines

Indian cities go into lockdown amidst Coronavirus scare

coronavirus global health emergecy

Headlines

Coronavirus scare – Ola suspends ride sharing services in India

Person wearing a purple glove and holding a syringe

Headlines

Coronavirus in India: Private lab tests may start next week

Gateway of India Mumbai

Headlines

Coronavirus impact: Lockdown in Mumbai, other Maharashtra cities till 31 March

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii