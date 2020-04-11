India to extend lockdown for 2 more weeks

modi having video conference

COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate across India. Over 7400 people have been affected and more than 239 have already died. On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with chief ministers of all the Indian states. Modi, along with all the ministers agreed that an extension of the lockdown is important to control spread of the virus. The lockdown is likely to end only on 30 April.

Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab and Karnataka were some of the states that had already confirmed about the month long lockdown due to rising number of COVID-19 cases. In most of the states, the lockdown will be taken down slowly over a period of time. Industries, construction work and farming sectors are likely to be opened after 15 April.

The central as well as state health officials asserted on the importance of social distancing from here on.

Modi is expected to address the nation regarding lockdown extension today or tomorrow. The 21 day long lockdown was announced by Modi on 24 March. It was supposed to end on 15 April.

Ministers react on social media

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it”, tweeted Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.

“In today’s VC with PM @NarendraModi Ji, advocated extension of national lockdown for fighting #Covid_19. Reiterated need for health cover for all our employees, assistance to daily wagers, waiver of 3 months interest as well as deferment of recovery on farm & industrial loans”, tweeted Capt Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab.

