India to partially open for international visitors

India had closed all its borders and airports for international travelers due to rapid spread of Covid-19 since last May. Now, the central government is gearing up to allow international travelers in limited numbers, but tourists will still be denied entry. As a measure to revive the Indian economy which is facing a huge backseat, Narendra Modi led central government is going to allow mostly foreigners on business trips to India.

Since commercial flights are still not operating, travelers will have to rely on other options like air-bubble agreements, private charter flights or ships. All travelers must strictly adhere to government protocols for safety including following quarantine rules.

All existing visas, except for tourists, medical and electronic will also be restored. Those whose visas hace expired can apply again.

Currently, the Indian government is running ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to bring back stranded Indians from different parts of the world.

Though the number of Covid cases in India have crossed 76 lakh, number of daily infections dropped to around 55,000 which is a good sign. A government appointed panel said that if Covid protocols are strictly followed, Covid can be controlled by February 2021.

Watch in Sign Language