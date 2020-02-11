India U-19 cricket captain slams Bangladesh team’s reaction

Priyam Garg, India’s Under-19 cricket captain has slammed the Bangladesh team for its poor reaction after beating India in the finals of the U-19 World Cup Championships.

Defending champions India lost by three wickets to the Bangladesh who are now the world cup champions for the first time in the under 19 group. Bangladesh went into the match as underdogs and put in an exceptional show to stop India from winning the world cup title for the fifth time.

However, their good performance was somewhat marred by the unruly celebrations after winning the title.

We were easy. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. But the reaction from the other side was bad. That should not have happened. – Priyam Garg, India U-19 Captain

India coach Paras Mhambrey said that the reaction of the Bangladesh players was not good for cricket. “Sometimes these things happen. Players can get emotional because there is so much at stake. Whatever happened wasn’t good. I think it’s not good for cricket as well”.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, who was adjudged Player of the U-19 World Cup final for his unbeaten 43, apologised on the behalf of his team.

“In the final, emotions can come out and sometimes the boys were getting pumped. India-Bangladesh brings out the spark and before the World Cup final we lost the Asia Cup final to them. So the boys were too pumped up and wanted to take revenge. I will not say that it should be happening but I’m sorry from my side.”

Chasing 178 to win, Bangladesh were struggling at 102 for six but Akbar, who finished 43 not out, dragged them towards the line.

Watch in Sign Language