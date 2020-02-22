India & US could make a big trade deal says President Trump

Ahead of his India visit, United States President Donald Trump said that the two countries could make a “tremendous” trade deal. “We’re going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there,” said Trump in Las Vegas.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on 24 and 25 February.

Ahead of the visit, there have been talks about India and the US agreeing on a trade package. Trump also said that American interests will come first.

We’re only making deals if they’re good deals because we’re putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we’re putting America first. – United States President Donald Trump

The US has criticised India for a range of ‘unfair’ trading practices. It is said that PM Modi’s first term fell short of many observers’ expectations, as India did not move forward with market opening reforms. Instead it increased tariffs and trade restrictions.

India is the United States’ eighth-largest trading partner in goods and services and is among the world’s largest economies.