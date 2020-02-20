India-US trade deal less likely during Trump’s visit

Donald Trump, who is the President of the United States of America, is all set to visit India on 24 and 25 February. He will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump as well. Trump’s visit is expected to enhance relations between both the countries. But Trump had cleared the air about trade deals saying that chances are less likely for India and US to have trade ties after his upcoming visit.

We can have a trade deal with India. But I’m really saving the big deal for later-Donald Trump, American President.

While praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said that he really likes Modi. But India has not been treating the US very well. A trade deal is definitely not in the cards before the US presidential election in November. Trump further added that he is looking forward for his visit to India and spending time with Modi.

During his two day visit, Trump will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad. Huge preparations have been made in both the cities to welcome Trump. The Gujarat state government has built a wall near one of the biggest slums in Ahmedabad to be covered completely during Trump’s visit. This had created a lot of controversy too.

“Ahead of his India visit President @realDonaldTrump clearly says that an Indo-US trade deal is unlikely during his visit. Though he expressed hope to have a BIG trade deal with India after #USElections2020”, tweeted journalist Pranay Upadhayaya.

“India-US trade deal likely only after American elections @horror06 ⁩ reports. Fair enough. Now with no sword of ‘deal or no deal’ hanging over their heads, Namaste Trump can be enjoyable to both parties”, tweeted columnist Sunanda Vasisht.

