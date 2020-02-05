India vs New Zealand ODI series starts today

The India versus New Zealand one day international (ODI) series begins today. India is on a high after registering a 5-0 win in the T20i series.

However the man who helped India clinch that win, Rohit Sharma is not playing the ODI matches. Rohit played an important knock in the final T20i against New Zealand scoring 60 runs off 41 balls. But he pulled his calf muscle and has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal. Rohit has been ruled out of the Test matches as well.

Prithvi Shaw has been named in the India Test squad. Shubman Gill too is included for the two-match series beginning from 21 February.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury. – Board of Control for Cricket in India

Ishant Sharma has been named in the 16-member team but he has to clear the fitness test. So is Navdeep Saini.

Meanwhile speaking to the media, Rohit Sharma named M S Dhoni as the best captain India has seen.

“I have seen him handle a lot of young bowlers. When they get under pressure, he just goes and puts his arm around them and talks to them about what needs to be done. When a younger player is treated like that by a senior member of the team, you obviously feel confident and you want to deliver for the team”.

