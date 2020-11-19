India witness surge in Covid cases post Diwali

India, currently one of the largest contributors of Covid in the world has been ranked as the second nation with maximum number of cases after the USA. India showed a 30 percent rise in Covid cases post Diwali and Delhi has reportedly recorded most number of cases in November.

Over 39,000 cases were reported over past 24 hours from across India. Central government said that there has been a rise in testing as well. With no vaccines currently being introduced to treat the virus, cases are rising to large numbers. A government panel had earlier said that Covid peak will come down by February. Other states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana tops the list.

Number of cases in India has crossed 89 lakhs and deaths have been recorded to more than 1,30,000. Delhi remains to be one of the worst affected states since November. Rising pollution, especially after Diwali and dip in temperatures are prime reasons for surge in cases. Though the state government are taking extensive measures to control the virus, the third wave of Covid is still on.