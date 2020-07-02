These youngsters show the world that strengths that come with autism

Our June campaign #CelebrateAutisticPride brought you stories of young people from across India who show the world everyday the skills, strengths and abilities that come with autism. Make no mistake, they do not have it easy but with determination, support and patience, they are following their dreams.

Anirudh Hattangadi from Bengaluru has been a core member of MNC Accenture’s team for four years now. A dream job with a leading MNC is something that was not easy to achieve and for Anirudh the challenges were more in the early years. As he puts it, “People with autism can achieve anything. Autism is just a different way of thinking and doing things”.

A supportive atmosphere at home and at the workplace is all that is needed to bring the best out in each of us. J Aditya, a 20-year-old, working with Pharma company in Hyderabad proves that. And he is not just good at work, Aditya is also a gifted Carnatic vocalist who has given many performances. How does he manage so many interests? “I believe in following my dreams and that is what I have done”.

Just 21, Nehal Tiwari wears many creative hats. She is an accomplished painter, has her own YouTube channel and is studying IT at a top Mumbai college, “Autism is not end of the world. There is so much more to explore and see in the world. I believe in that”, says this young woman.

Drums, keyboard, singing. When it comes to music, there’s nothing Vignesh Balaji has not ventured into. Passions he manages to give time to despite a full-time job with Cognizant. Life has not always been easy, he says but he is confident he can make his own unique space in the world. because “I have the guidance of my parents. I’am sure that will help me throughout my journey”.

Do read and share their stories!