Indian celebs mourn basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. Akshay Kumar wrote a long post on Instagram, where he paid a tribute to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash.

Akshay wrote: “Speechless… The world has lost a legendary athlete. RIP The ‘Black Mamba’ of Basketball. Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on their way to coach his daughter’s team in California yesterday… My heart goes out to their family.” He also mentioned the impact that the late basketball player had on him and his family. “What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in heaven.”

Priyanka Chopra, who attended the Grammy Awards on Monday wrote: “Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal.”

Shocked about Kobe,” wrote Abhishek Bachchan. “He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. Just can’t believe it”. unimaginable grief.”

Virat and Rohit Sharma expressed their shock and paid tributes. Both players are currently in New Zealand.

Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. Iam absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family. – Virat Kohli, India cricket captain

41-year-old Bryant and his daughter were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.