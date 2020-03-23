Indian cities go into lockdown amidst Coronavirus scare

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared the ‘Janata Curfew’ which was practiced successfully across India on Sunday. In a day, India reported over 396 Coronavirus cases and two deaths. With this rapid rise in cases, the central and state governments have decided to lockdown most of the Indian cities. The country is slowly shutting down to fight the war against deadly Coronavirus.

Over 75 districts where Coronavirus was confirmed will go into complete lockdown. This includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Kolkata. Delhi airport has closed down all its activities completely with no domestic or international flights landing or taking off.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Delhi will be under lockdown from tomorrow 6 AM until 31st March. Certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate- Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.

A complete shutdown

Shops that sell essential items like groceries and medicines will be open from morning till evening. But more than ten people will not be allowed in a shop. Metro services have been suspended till 31 March. Indian railways announced that all passenger and suburban trains will stop running till 31 March. Ticket amount will be refunded to passengers. Most of the flights across India has been cancelled. All public and private buses has suspended their services. Most of the states have closed their borders too.

India going into a lockdown mode was much needed to fight Coronavirus.

“Isn’t this amazing! A country goes into self lockdown. Everyone is home. The streets are empty. No Army, no public announcements on the streets, no Police vigil, barring a few places. & to think of it that we are 1.3 bln people! Incredible India”, tweeted Partha Ghosh.