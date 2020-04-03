  • Indian cricketers slammed for supporting Pakistan’s coronavirus campaign

Indian cricketers slammed for supporting Pakistan’s coronavirus campaign

Indian cricket team

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have angered many people on social media by supporting former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi‘s foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Afridi had posted an appeal for donations to help people affected by the deadly virus in Pakistan. Many cricketers stepped forward in support. Among them are former cricketer Harbhajan who urged people to contribute in a video message. He also called on other cricketers in the two countries to make similar appeals.

“These are testing times, it’s time to look out for each other,” said Yuvraj wrote on Twitter and called for funds. Afridi thanked the two cricketers and Indian Twitter users reacted with anger.

“Do you have any sense?” posted one Twitter user. “Lost respect” for Harbhajan Singh, added another. “Sorry guys you lost it.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-2013. Yuvraj has also raised money to fight coronavirus through his ‘YouWeCan’ foundation.

India, which has been under a 21-day lockdown since 24 March, has so far confirmed more than 1,600 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths.

