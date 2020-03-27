Indian film fraternity applauds India’s 21 days lockdown

On Tuesday night at 8 pm, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amidst Coronavirus scare. The deadly Coronavirus has infected more than 500 people across the nation and killed eleven people already. A complete lockdown for the next 21 days across the country was declared by Modi. The country will come to a standstill with only basic amenities being provided to people including groceries and medicines for next three weeks.

The Indian film fraternity, one of the largest in the world, cheered for Modi’s latest initiative. Many of them took to their social media to request people to stay indoors for a safe and healthy India. Amongst them was Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan too. He tweeted in Hindi on how the nation must stand together to fight Corona.

The older generation stars of Bollywood was indeed over-whelmed with the idea of a lockdown which was essential for a safer environment.

“One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind”, tweeted yesteryear star Rishi Kapoor.

Singer Asha Bhosle tweeted, “I’ve lived thru many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it. Stay home as ordered & we shall be fine @PMOIndia”.

Reactions from younger generation stars

The younger generation of Bollywood also tweeted on the latest lockdown.

“Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all”, tweeted Shahid Kapoor.

“It is extremely important for ALL of us to follow the 21 day lockdown laid down by our PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Please stay at home to help contain the spread of the virus and follow the safety protocols”, tweeted Anushka Sharma.

“Jai Hind!!! together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic”, tweeted Riteish Deshmukh.

Stars like Aishwarya Bachchan and Deepika Padukone had already shared on their social media about how last Sunday’s curfew was inevitable. They also lauded the government effort for the curfew.

Appreciation from the South

South Indian film stars like Rajinikath, Mamootty and Mohanlal had already cheered for the weekend curfew.

“The choice had been made for us.. #21daysLockdown spend some quality time with ur families.. learn new skills..try new recipes.. download #houseparty app play with ur friends online..do whatever ..JUST STAY HOME..!! DONT BE STUPID.. #STAYSAFE let’s not make this worse..!”, tweeted Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

“Our Prime Minster @narendramodi ji has announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown. A great step to fight corona. Nothing is more important than our lives. My family and I are staying at home, requesting you to do the same”, tweeted Baahubali star Tamannah Bhatia.