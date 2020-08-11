Indian flag to be hoisted at Times Square, New York

indian flag

In a proud moment for India, the Indian tricolor flag will be hoisted at the iconic Times Square in USA on India’s Independence Day. The flag will be unfurled by Indians living in New York where Times Square is located. The details were confirmed on Monday with Independence Day approaching closer on 15 August.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, who are gearing up for the big day, said that history will be scripted. This is the first time that the Indian tricolor will be unfurled or hoisted at USA’s most popular Times Square. Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York will be the chief guest at the event.

The Empire State Building will also be decorated with tricolor lights on 14 August.

Every year, the organization holds parade on Independence Day. But this year, it will not happen due to the Covid pandemic.

