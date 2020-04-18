Indian navy sailors tested positive for COVID-19

The deadly COVID-19 virus has infected over 13,000 people in India. On Friday, around 20 sailors of the Indian Navy were tested positive for the virus. This is the first time that COVID-19 cases are being reported from the navy. Earlier, eight COVID-19 cases were reported from Indian army. All the sailors are now put under quarantine at the INHS Ashwani Naval Hospital at Mumbai.

The sailors were staying at INS Angre in Mumbai, one of the most important centres of the navy. Officials are now tracking the various infected routes which these sailors would have travelled during lockdown period during which they have transmitted the virus. More people are believed to have got the virus. INS Angre is one of the most important centres of the navy in India where many navy ships are docked.

Maharashtra is the worst hit Indian state where over 3500 cases of COVID-19 has been reported. Over 200 people have died from the state. The death rates are likely to rise as more people are being infected.