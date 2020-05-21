Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC trains from 1 June

train

Indian railways on Tuesday announced that they will start running 200 trains across the country from 1 June onwards. Online booking for these trains will begin from today at 10 am. All the coaches will be non-air conditioned as chances of Coronavirus spreading in high in air-conditioned ones. The details were shared on the Twitter page of Indian railways.

Currently, ‘Sharmik’ trains are running across various parts of the country to bring back migrant workers to their homes. Railway minister Piyush Goyal had recently tweeted that the number of ‘Sharmik’ trains will increase in days to come.

All the trains that are to begin on 1 June will run according to the schedule provided by the Indian railways and they have already released the list of 200 passenger trains that will run from next month. Only online bookings will be accepted and no tickets will be sold at railway stations. No linen or blankets will be provided in the train. Screening of all passengers will be done from boarding the train.

Indian railways had announced that all their trains will stop plying from 24 March, the date when nationwide lockdown was declared. Though there were reports that railways would start running trains after the second phase of lockdown, it was rubbished by concerned officials.

Even now, there are many students and ill people stuck in many parts of the country, unable to return back to their homes due to lack of public transport. Railways had earlier made it clear that they will start services only in phases.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic flights will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May. Cargo flights and special flights to bring back stranded Indians have been operating since April.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

nirmala sitaraman

Headlines

Benefits for migrant workers, ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ in economy package

coronavirus

Headlines

62 countries seek probe into Covid-19 crisis

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Headlines

Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO

Kirana Shop

Headlines

Lockdown phase 4 – What may be lifted

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Cart With Heart aims to create self employment opportunities for people with disabilities across India

Accessibility

Handicare enables people with lower limb disability to move around in a safe, hygienic manner

Get-hooked

Aspiring bikers Sophia Joe & Richard Joe ready to race up to greater heights

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - What happened when Satendra Singh met his Paro