Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC trains from 1 June

Indian railways on Tuesday announced that they will start running 200 trains across the country from 1 June onwards. Online booking for these trains will begin from today at 10 am. All the coaches will be non-air conditioned as chances of Coronavirus spreading in high in air-conditioned ones. The details were shared on the Twitter page of Indian railways.

Currently, ‘Sharmik’ trains are running across various parts of the country to bring back migrant workers to their homes. Railway minister Piyush Goyal had recently tweeted that the number of ‘Sharmik’ trains will increase in days to come.

All the trains that are to begin on 1 June will run according to the schedule provided by the Indian railways and they have already released the list of 200 passenger trains that will run from next month. Only online bookings will be accepted and no tickets will be sold at railway stations. No linen or blankets will be provided in the train. Screening of all passengers will be done from boarding the train.

Indian railways had announced that all their trains will stop plying from 24 March, the date when nationwide lockdown was declared. Though there were reports that railways would start running trains after the second phase of lockdown, it was rubbished by concerned officials.

Even now, there are many students and ill people stuck in many parts of the country, unable to return back to their homes due to lack of public transport. Railways had earlier made it clear that they will start services only in phases.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic flights will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May. Cargo flights and special flights to bring back stranded Indians have been operating since April.