Indian states on high alert amidst Coronavirus scare

Kerala is the first Indian state where Coronavirus was confirmed. All the three people who were diagnosed was discharged from hospital last month. But earlier this week, five people from Pathanamthitta district were tested positive for the virus. Another three year old child was tested positive after two days. Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has declared health emergency in all the main districts of the state. On Thursday, national capital Delhi was also put on high alert. Number of Coronavirus cases have risen to 73 in India. Officials also asked people not to panic, instead act with vigil.

Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Reportedly, there are thousands of people across the country who are under observation. Thousands of others have been quarantined in states like Kerala, Delhi, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, three members of a family that returned from Italy were the carriers of the virus to Pathanamthitta. They did not mention their travel history to officials upon entry to the airport. Their elderly neighbours who contacted the virus got admitted to a hospital and that is when details were revealed. Hundreds of people who came in contact with them are now under observation.

All the schools across Kerala and Delhi have been closed until further notice. Strict guidelines have been provided to educational institutions where exams will be held. Many offices and MNC’s have asked their workers to work from home. Cinema houses will also remain closed in Kerala and Delhi. Public meetings and festivals have been banned.

State governments wants more testing facilities to be open. Delhi and Haryana has declared Coronavirus as an epidemic.

“As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet. Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this”, tweeted Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.

“Delhi govt has declared Coronavirus an epidemic. We need to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. All cinema halls, schools, colleges in Delhi will be shut until 31st March, but exams will continue as scheduled. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings”, tweeted Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, New Delhi.