India’s coronavirus cases shoots up after Delhi mosque event

Recently, Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi organised a congregation where hundreds of people from India and abroad attended. The event that was held at Nizamuddin in Delhi on mid-week of March was organised when the government had asked people to not hold any public events amidst Coronavirus spread. Seven people who attended the event have died already from the virus and hundreds of people have been infected. The death rate is expected to rise in coming days.

Reportedly, over 2000 people have been staying at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat. Over 300 people have been admitted into various hospitals across the city after showing symptoms of Coronavirus. Almost 1500 people from different parts of India and abroad who attended the event are now under quarantine. The number of positive Coronavirus cases shot up in India soon after many who attended the event were tested positive. The mosque has been sealed.

Six people from Telangana died and another one case was reported from Jammu and Kashmir. All the seven victims were part of the event. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a police case against the mosque administration for negligence and endangering lives of hundreds of people.

Social media reactions

“When the nation is at war with Coronavirus, it is important for everyone to pitch in. This is not just social duty. It is national duty. This irresponsible attitude will lead to death of innocents”, tweeted Retd Major Gaurav Arya.

“500+ Muslims from all over India gathered in #Nizamuddin mosque to offer prayers. Some of them are suspected to have symptoms of Corona. That’s why I have been saying since so long that aggressive testing should be done in heavily populated clusters”, tweeted Pradeep Bhandari, Founder, Jann ki Baat.

Watch in Sign Language