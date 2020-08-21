India’s coronavirus tally crosses 29 lakh

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 29 lakh. This is after cases jumped by nearly 70,000 fresh infections in 24 hours. This is according to the Union Health Ministry. About 21 lakh patients have recovered so far.

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus stands at nearly 55,000 after 983 deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

India, which is the world’s third worst-hit country, has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases for the last 17 days, according to the data by the World Health Organization (WHO). India has logged the highest number of Covid patients in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Over 61% of new cases have been recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra, the country’s worst-affected state by the outbreak, recorded its biggest single day jump of over 14,000 cases on Thursday, which took its tally to over six lakh.

Russia is looking for a partnership with India for producing COVID-19 vaccine according to reports.

In Punjab, a daily night curfew – from 7 PM to 5 AM – and a weekend lockdown in all 167 cities and towns in the state has been declared, starting Friday, as part of a strict response to the rise. 29% of Delhi’s population has been exposed to coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme poverty, said the World Bank.