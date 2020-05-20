India’s Covid-19 cases rising fastest in Asia

coronavirus

India’s COVID-19 or coronavirus infections have crossed the one lakh mark and are rising at the fastest pace in Asia. This news comes just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further relaxed the nationwide lockdown to boost economic activities.

Infections in India are at 1,01,328. Over 5,200 new cases were added on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is now among the nations worst hit by the epidemic, with a 28% increase in cases since the last week according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Tracker.

The focus should now be prioritised in low income settlements, with an emphasis of sub district level containment measures, say experts.

Since Monday, states have further lifted restrictions for industries, shops and offices and reopened public transport. The government is hoping to ease the economic impact of the world’s biggest lockdown, which has crippled business activity and left millions jobless.

Companies continue to face difficulties reopening factories mainly because of travel restrictions, conflicting rules, broken supply chains and a shortage of workers.

