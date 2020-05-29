India’s #CovidWarriors make us proud

As May comes to an end, we look back at our campaign #CovidWarriors. Every week we brought you a story of an NGO or organisation supporting people with disabilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at the organisations we profiled.

Chennai’s Lit the Light Trust is living up to its name in every way. The NGO works to support visually impaired people but looking at the impact the pandemic on people across disability types, the organisation decided to reach out to the community as a whole.

Disabled women and children are especially vulnerable during this pandemic. Recognising this Divyang Foundation Trust from Kerala is reaching out to them with essential commodities.

The December 3 Movement is doing a tremendous job reaching out to the disabled community across Tamil Nadu. It has supported over 6,000 people and NGO Founder TMN Deepak says the organisation is ready to do more.

From groceries to medicines and even toys, Satya Special School in Puducherry is ensuring that disabled people are not being deprived in any way during the lockdown. It’s not just the disabled community they are reaching out to but also the elderly.

If you would like to share the story of an organisation or person who is doing some amazing work to support the disabled community during these difficult times, email us at editor@newzhook.com

