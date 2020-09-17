India’s Covid cases cross 50 lakh

India which is currently ranked the second worst hit nation from Covid spread crossed 50 lakh cases on Tuesday. Over 1290 deaths were marked in the country making it the highest number of deaths in 24-hours.

Over the past one week, India has been reporting more than 90,000 cases every day.

Though the central government had imposed a two-month nationwide strict lockdown, number of Covid cases are rising rapidly. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remains to be worst hit states in the country, all three recording more than 2 lakh cases already. According to the union health ministry, there is going to be a steep rise in number of cases in the coming months. Once economic activities re-started, inter and intra-state travel was allowed, cases rose to alarming numbers.

Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chattisgarh and Odisha are other states with high number of cases.

More than 39 lakh people have been cured from the virus which makes the recovery rate 78.52 percent.The John Hopkins University stated that India’s recovery rate is high followed by Brazil and USA.

