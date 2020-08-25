India’s Covid number crosses 3 million

India reported 61,408 new cases of coronavirus disease and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has pushed the tally to over three lakh. The total number of people who have recovered is over two lakh. This is according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of patients recovering is more than three times those who are currently positive. The government says this is due to good management.

“This is because of effective implementation of Centre led policies ensuring efficient clinical management in hospital settings for critical patients, and supervised Home Isolation for moderate and mild ones,” said the Health Ministry in a tweet.

According to the health ministry’s data, India has witnessed 57,542 people succumbing to the viral disease to date. It has said that India’s Case Fatality Rate of 1.86% is among the lowest in the world. The ministry has been says this is due to the Centre’s policy of “TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently”.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, the global tally stands at 23,358,598 with 807,830 fatalities. The US leads the tally with 5,701,938 Covid-19 cases, followed by Brazil with 3,605,783. India is the third worst-affected country in the world.

