India’s disabled community opts for a firecrackers free, green & safe Diwali this year

This year’s Diwali is going to be a low-key affair due to the Covid pandemic. But members from India’s disabled community are finding ways to keep Diwali spirits high. Most of them have opted for a firecrackers free Diwali, indeed one of the best decisions in order to keep the environment pollution-free.

Members of India’s disabled community are not letting Diwali spirits come down due to a pandemic. This year’s celebrations are going to be firecrackers free and all about lights and celebrating festive spirit. Central and state governments have warned people to stay indoors and celebrate with loved ones. Wondering about shopping? Online shopping websites have promised speedy delivery of best products this Diwali keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

A green Diwali

26-year-old Sonal Kashyap was diagnosed with dwarfism. This year, Sonal is going to have a Diwali indoors with family due to a spinal injury.

“Doctors have advised me to take rest, so I won’t be meeting friends. I love getting dressed up, so maybe I would do that and make an Instagram reel while at

home”, she says.

Sonal has been vocal about not using plastics or firecrackers. “I’am very concerned about our environment and how it is being massively polluted due to bursting firecrackers unnecessarily and also excessive usage of plastic. I have stopped bursting crackers for Diwali since past many years and has been boycotting plastic since past five years. Trust me, it feels great to do your bit for the environment!”, says Sonal.

Shivprasad, vice-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team and someone who promotes para-sports in Karnataka is gearing up for the festival, but has his priorities set.

“No firecrackers and I’am sure about it. There is so much unhealthy air and pollution around us that people should just not burst them! We do not have another planet to go to if ours gets polluted. There are our future generations who needs to live here. So we need to look out for the planet”, says Shiv adding that he will be planting a sapling this Diwali. “I would light diyas, distribute sweets to my loved ones and maybe meet a few friends. People must step out, but follow Covid safety protocols including wearing a mask”, he says.

A low-key Diwali indoors

Anandhi Vishwanathan who is visually impaired lives in Bengaluru with her family. Anandhi is going to have a low-key affair with her loved ones.

“I’am going to spend time with family, just like how we celebrate every Diwali. I have already done my shopping for Navratri, so not planning to do it again. I don’t plan to step outdoors either or burst crackers. Maybe I might burst the green ones so that my son can see them”, she says.

35-year-old Akash Gokarn is an amputee from Mumbai who works with a leading bank.

“I have avoided crackers for the past many years. Instead, I prefer to use that money to help a person in need, especially during these tough times”, he says.

Being a part of a few NGO’s and organizations that help the needy, Akash cannot wait to lend help to them during the festive season. “Being someone who was unfortunate in childhood, I know how it is to celebrate a festival alone. So I want to reach out to as many people as possible”, says Akash warning that Covid crisis is not yet over. “People should be staying safe inside their homes. Corona isn’t gone yet”, he says.

Over time, experts have warned people to stay away from bursting firecrackers during Diwali, the festival when they are burnt the most. State government’s including Delhi and Karnataka have also stepped up to ban firecrackers. This Diwali can be celebrated with good food, spending time with family and lighting up diyas for a healthier and safer world.

