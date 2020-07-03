India’s first plasma bank opens in Delhi

India’s first plasma bank was launched in Delhi on Thursday afternoon by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also made an appeal asking everyone to donate plasma and help others.

This is likely to help many people who have faced difficulties in getting plasma for coronavirus treatment.

“I hope they will get some relief now. I also hope more and more will now come forward to donate plasma. Unless its donated, how will others get it,” said Mr Kejriwal at a virtual press conference.

The Chief Minister also explained the eligibility criteria. “If you have fully recovered from coronavirus and are free of symptoms for 14 days, you can donate plasma,” he said.

Plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma from a recovering coronavirus patient to a critical patient. The blood of a convalescent patient is rich in antibodies that will help the critical patient recover. People between 18 and 60 years and weighing not less than 50 kg can also donate.

A person, who has diabetes or insulin, or is a cancer survivor is not eligible to donate. If an individual’s blood pressure is more than 140 and diastolic less than 60 or more than 90, he or she can’t donate plasma. Women, who have ever been pregnant, are also not eligible to donate.

“Once you register, a doctor will call you to ensure you are eligible to donate plasma. It takes about 45 minutes to 1 hour to donate plasma. Blood donation can cause weakness, plasma donation doesn’t. Rarely do we get such opportunities to serve others,” added the Chief Minister.

Donors will also get a certificate called Gaurav Patra signed by the Chief Minster.

The CM added that until the time a vaccine comes, plasma treatment will be helpful. “We are hoping that this will reduce the number of deaths. I have heard, Maharashtra has started trials on a huge scale. This is a matter of great happiness. We all need to learn from each other at this time.”