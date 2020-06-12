India’s recovery cases exceed active Covid infections

The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease crossed the number of active cases in India. This, say experts, is as per global trends.

Experts say that this will provide hope to people at large who are afraid of the disease. People should still continue to follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines. Experts say that 80% are likely to have mild disease and make 100% recovery.

In the last week, an average of 4,529 new active cases have been added to the national tally every day, while 5,397 patients have recovered daily. If this continues, this gap is likely to widen in the coming days.

One of main factors for the number of recoveries has been that 2.8% of infected people have died so far. The number of active cases has been dropping.

However, there has been a rise in the number of cases over the last few days and the Union Health Ministry has decided to send central teams to assist state health officials in reviewing the public health measures being undertaken to fight the virus. Teams have been sent to Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru which are among the major contributors to India’s rising tally of coronavirus infections.

These teams will provide technical support and handhold the state health departments and municipal health officials for reviewing public health measures implemented for containment and management of COVID-19 outbreak in the six cities.

