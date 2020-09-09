Some interesting indoor activities for people with disabilities

Due to Coronavirus spread, people are advised to stay inside their homes so that they do not get infected. The two-month full lockdown in India which began in April, had taken a toll over many people’s mental health too. But for disabled people, this is nothing new. But needless to say, the lockdown has definitely added to their woes. Check out some interesting indoor activities for disabled people.

The Coronavirus spread and lockdown has taken a toll over many people’s mental health. Experts have pointed out that staying indoors can also cause depression, anxiety and other related problems. But for people with disabilities, especially physical, being stuck inside their house for days is nothing new. Lack of accessible and disabled-friendly public places are the reason for this.

Hence, recreation and involving in different hobbies must be made part of the lives of every disabled person. It helps them in feeling less lonely or less stressed out.

Zeenath Sadar, a wheelchair user from Kerala says, “This lockdown period, I have been experimenting a lot with my cooking. I generally love cooking and over past few months, I was able to cook favorite dishes for all my family members. Moreover, I also ensure that I do all the cleaning and washing by myself. I have always tried and looked into ways to become independent. I have also made my home accessible so that I can move around”.

Check out some wonderful indoor activities that people with disabilities can engage in and learn

Cooking – Needless to say, cooking is one way of learning to be independent and even de-stressing. When you engage in cooking, you can learn some interesting new recipes and also prepare your favorite dishes too. How about preparing lunch or dinner for your family? It is indeed a great feeling. There are plenty of material available on the internet on how to make cooking accessible if you are a wheelchair user or someone with a visual impairment.

Arts and crafts – There are many disabled people who make a living by creating unique craft works. Many others are experts in arts, painting or drawing. If you feel that you are stuck inside your home, try and check out some interesting activities. You may never know what you excel in. It is also a way to bring out your creative expression.

Reading books – There is no better way to spend a lazy day reading a book and sipping a cup of coffee! Reading different genres of books will help you to widen your knowledge and vocabulary. It also helps in boosting cognitive development, enhances creativity and imagination. Who knows, maybe you can even develop your interest in writing your own book!

Exercises– There has always been a misconception that disabled people cannot get involved in physical exercises or do work outs. There are many basic indoor activities that every disabled person, depending on their type of disability, can indulge in. Working out is also a great way of boosting mental health.

Meditate, play musical instruments, dance to your heart’s fill, decorate your home or do what you love because no one can stop you!