Don’t miss the positive vibes this video by 6 disabled achievers sends out!

Let’s face it, the lockdown has been hard on all of us. But how you deal with it is important and if you are looking to lift your spirits, do check a video put together by six people with disabilities, all of them achievers in their own fields.

When India's differently-abled achievers decided to have some fun :D.A RampMyCity ProductionPrateek Khandelwal Founder RampMyCityManasi Joshi : International Para Badminton ChampionNishtha Dudeja : Miss Deaf Asia 2018Nipun Malhotra : Founder Nipman FoundationSwarnalatha J : Founder Swarga FoundationVirali Modi : Motivational SpeakerSong Rights : T-series. Disclaimer: This song is just used for fun purpose and has no monetary value or objectives attached to it.#RampMyCity #IBreakTheBarrier #Accessibility #AccessibleIndia#Wheelchair #wheelchairlife #inclusion #inclusiveindia #disability Posted by Prateek Khandelwal on Sunday, 3 May 2020

Feeling down and out during the lockdown? This video is bound to put that smile back on your face!

Titled When India’s differently-abled achievers decided to have some fun, the video features six people with disabilities from across the country dancing to the song Gallan Goodiyan from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

The person behind the idea is Prateek Khandelwal, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and founder, of the accessibility campaign Ramp My City.

I saw a #DontRushChallenge trending on social media where many popular personalities were taking part using a prop and grooving to music. I thought it would be a great idea to PwD achievers, who have won laurels for India or are heading organisations that are changing lives of people facing physical challenges, on one platform to make a fun dance video. It would send out a message to people that despite whatever challenges they are facing, the free-spirited side of ours, which knows how to enjoy life and live every moment should never die. – Prateek Khandelwal, Founder, RampMyCity

Prominent names from India’s disability space featured

Showing their fun side on the video are some of India’s most prominent faces from the disability space. Prateek apart, the others featured are disability rights advocate Nipun Malhotra, Swarga Foundation Co-founder, Swarnalatha J, para badminton champ Manasi Joshi, Miss Deaf Asia 2018 Nishtha Dudeja and disability rights activist Virali Modi.

“There’s a lot of doom and gloom but we all have a choice about celebrating what we have”, says Nipun. “This video will put a smile on anyone’s face who sees it”.

“People call us with different names – disabled, differently-abled, physically challenged, divyang and special”, says Swarnalatha. “We in this video are showing the world that we are not just special but LIMITED EDITION”.

The videos were shot by the participants and shared with Prateek’s team. “We just had to do our part with our own creativity and dance moves considering our physical limitations”, explains Swarnalatha, whose entire family was involved in shooting the clip. “My husband got me ready and was holding the phone, daughter passed on the shades and son coordinated everything else”.

Finding reasons to celebrate in lockdown

For Virali, the idea of fun and dancing was an immediate draw. “Plus, I saw the #DontRushChallenge and I wanted to try it out anyway, but thankfully I got to be a part of this amazing video! Since I live alone, I shot the video myself and sent it to Prateek for editing”.

The final video was put together by the RampMyCity team.

“They edited, compiled and produced the video”, says Prateek. “We shortlisted a list of songs and carried out practice dance sessions on each track to finalise the song Gallan Goodiyan and the use of sunglasses as a prop. Juhi Goel from our team did a brilliant job of compiling and editing this video and it came out in exactly the way we wanted it to”.

Big social media hit

The video has been a hit on social media with many people hitting the like button and sharing. Some famous personalities have shared it too.

“The way this video has been received by the audience has left all of us very overwhelmed. All of us participants in the video have got so much love and appreciation from all corners with number of views, likes, shares and comments hitting the roof!”, says Prateek. Virali is hoping stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra will take notice and share it too.

Prateek hopes the response will help reach his goal sooner. “I hope through this video we have gotten one step closer to bridging the gap and breaking the barrier between the abled and the disabled world”.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: