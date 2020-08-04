Intense rainfall likely in Mumbai for a week

Mumbai city is likely to witness a week-long spell of intense rain. The regional weather bureau has issued an orange alert until Thursday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday. A red alert has been issued for many districts in Maharashtra as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters in Delhi has issued a red alert which means extremely heavy rain warning for the entire Konkan coast for today.. Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also likely to receive heavy showers.

Stronger monsoon currents developing over north Bay of Bengal is the factor said to be behind the intense rainfall.

Factors such as the east-west wind convergence and shifting off the monsoon trough over the southern portions of the west coast becoming more active are likely to strengthen westerly to southwesterly winds drawing moisture from the sea and paving the way for intense rain spells – KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, Western Region, India Meteorological Department

Mumbai itself is likely to get around 500-550mm rain over the next four days. The average August rain for the city is 585mm.

“Rain activity is expected to intensify between Tuesday and Thursday. One of these days, either on Wednesday or Thursday, is likely to see more than 200mm rainfall which means extreme rains,” said a professor from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Experts say that the the entire Konkan coast, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, needs to be put on the highest alert level between Monday and Wednesday. Water logging and disruptions such as rain water entering houses and damage to weak structures is expected during this period. People living in low-lying areas need to take necessary precautions.