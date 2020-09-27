  • These deaf youngsters are making their mark in different ways

These deaf youngsters are making their mark in different ways

Images of the 5 people featured

Our September campaign brought to you people who are deaf and hard of hearing working in different fields like sports, the arts and teaching. What do they have in common? Steely determination and unstinting parental support. Read their stories and share them.

Prerana means ‘motivation’ and that’s certainly what national award winning dancer Prerana Keshav Sahane’s story is all about. This young woman has over 75 performances to her credit.

Sagar Badve has won over 100 medals for swimming at international and national events. Now this young man is teaching swimming to children with and without disabilities.

Dhiraj Jagtap, a photographer and graphic designer, dreams of an inclusive world with no barriers. He is also committed to helping other deaf people who love photography.

Mumbai’s Apoorva Rane is studying visual arts and is getting plenty of attention for her unique art works and interesting cartoons.

And finally one of our most trending stories was a column by deaf linguistics researcher Sibaji Panda where he shares his views on the move to standardise ISL under the National Education Policy 2020.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Images of cancer survivors

Get-hooked

Cancer diagnosis & then an amputation, these youngsters are not ready to back down in life!

ReassessMS campaign poster showing a person's face

Get-hooked

#ReassessMS – Campaign on Multiple Sclerosis underlines gaps in disability assessment guidelines

image of pope francis

Get-hooked

Pope Francis comments on kids with autism, get mixed responses from parents

girl wearing blazers

Get-hooked

Deaf artist Apoorva Hemant Rane is working on colorful dreams for her future

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Bethany Society Shillong are champs at the 4th national blind football tournament

Get-hooked

Understanding Rare Diseases

Accessibility

Bringing adaptive fashion to the world, the Aarambh way

Get-hooked

Understanding weighted blankets