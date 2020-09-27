These deaf youngsters are making their mark in different ways

Our September campaign brought to you people who are deaf and hard of hearing working in different fields like sports, the arts and teaching. What do they have in common? Steely determination and unstinting parental support. Read their stories and share them.

Prerana means ‘motivation’ and that’s certainly what national award winning dancer Prerana Keshav Sahane’s story is all about. This young woman has over 75 performances to her credit.

Sagar Badve has won over 100 medals for swimming at international and national events. Now this young man is teaching swimming to children with and without disabilities.

Dhiraj Jagtap, a photographer and graphic designer, dreams of an inclusive world with no barriers. He is also committed to helping other deaf people who love photography.

Mumbai’s Apoorva Rane is studying visual arts and is getting plenty of attention for her unique art works and interesting cartoons.

And finally one of our most trending stories was a column by deaf linguistics researcher Sibaji Panda where he shares his views on the move to standardise ISL under the National Education Policy 2020.

