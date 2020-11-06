iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max comes with interesting new features for visually impaired people

Apple is launching the new iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max with an interesting accessibility feature for visually impaired people called ‘People Detection’. The visually impaired user can detect how far others are from them. This feature has already received a lot of praise.

Check out how the new feature works

During Covid pandemic, one of the most important guidelines that was given by the WHO was the need to keep a six feet distance from another person. So of course, the latest feature is going to be beneficial that way.

The new feature will be part of the Magnifier app and it uses the lidar and wide-angle camera of the Pro and Pro Max to give feedback to the user in many ways.

Firstly, it tells the user how far another person is, like in meters or feet. It will be updated as the person comes closer or moves away. The sound corresponds in stereo to the direction the person is in the camera’s view. Secondly, the user can set tones that corresponds to certain distances. If a person is more than six feet away, a particular tone will be set and if they are closer, there will be another tone. In the third feature, a haptic pulse that goes faster as a person gets closer will be used.

One of the main criteria is that the features will not work in darkness, so light is essential.

A great accessible feature

Maitreya Shah, who is visually impaired is a law graduate and disability rights advocate from Gujarat who is looking forward to using the feature. “Apple has always considered their blind customers very valuable and taken accessibility strongly. This is indeed an amazing feature. I have heard about the AR and VR technology of iPhone and this one is going to be a valued addition to blind users. I’am personally excited to buy the phone and use the features”, he says.

Though it is not fully sure when the iPhone latest model is going to be launched, needless to say, this is a great accessibility feature that helps visually impaired users.

Watch in Sign Language

hhttps://youtu.be/QV1FJI7t5-g

