Jahidul Maruf is a Bangladeshi Musical Artist, Entrepreneur & Digital Marketer,

1

Jahidul Islam Maruf (better know as a Jahidul Maruf) is a Bangladeshi Musician, Security Expert & Entrepreneur who is verified in different international music platforms.

He was born on March 01, 1996 in a village of Cumilla, Bangladesh. His father’s name is Musa Miah & mother’s name is Mahmuda Begum. At present, he is living in the Cumilla city with his family of four members.

He has completed his primary education from Gunabati Al-Farabi High School in 2012. He has passed JSC from Gunabati High School in 2015. He has passed SSC from Gunabati Al-Farabi High School in 2018. Now he is studying in Cumilla Govt. Collage for completing HSC.

Jahidul Maruf has started his music carrier on 2018. He used to sing a little bit from his childhood. His Grandmother was the first music teacher of his life. After learning a little from his Grandmother, in 2018 he became the first in a song competition called “Ganer Sera Gan” in his upazila Chauddagram and won the second place in Cumilla district. Thus began the life of his song. A few bands later offered him. He joined a band called Plabon Sahitya Sanskritik Sangsad at that time and focused on building his music career.

Jahidul Maruf has been verified on YouTube on 27 April, 2021 as a Bangladeshi Musician. He is also a verified artist on the largest music platforms like Spotify, Jiosaavn, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Tidal, Shazam, etc. He has an official Facebook Fanpage name “Jahidul Maruf”.

He has relased a lot of music. But in 2021, he has released his first music named “Moof Off” and started working in the music industry as a musical artist. He has already relased a lot of music and soundtrack such as- “Ghost”, “Romantic”, “Romantic Couple”, ” All must be left unknown”, on the various international music platforms. His music is available on different music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, Deezer, SoundCloud, Tidal, JioSaavn, and other international music platforms.

He is working hard in this field due to his mother’s inspiration and deep love for music. He is a real example of the life that music can be associated with. May he find all the happiness of his life in the middle of the song. He always tries to present new songs to his followers.

His advice to new content creators and composers is to work hard. “If you have the desire and the effort to achieve something, you will surely find success,” he said. Jahidul Maruf was once an ordinary boy. But now he is known for his hard work and conviction.

1

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.