#StayandPlay- Let your child experiment with their culinary skills during this lockdown

The lockdown period can get extremely boring for children. It is always better to stay indoors and do not let your child play outdoors for a long time. For parents who are looking out to engage their children in some fun activities, NewzHook brings you a list. Let us take a look at how 20 year old Jatin Patil from Panvel in Navi Mumbai is experimenting with his culinary skills during the three week lockdown.

20 year old Jatin Patil was diagnosed with autism at a very young age. This youngster is currently pursuing his first year post graduation in Mathematics from a leading college in Pune. Jatin’s mother Archana Patil remembers that ever since a young age, Jatin was interested to know more about cooking. Currently, Jatin is on a cooking spree while at home. He is learning to cook one dish every day. He will be doing this for the next 14 days.

A foodie for life

According to Archana, Jatin is mainly interested to know about the ingredients used in cooking. Since childhood, he would keenly ask Archana about what ingredients have been added in each dish, especially when it is something new.

When he was hardly eight years, he was diagnosed with a health problem. His intestine had some issues. So he was on heavy medication for a while. Moreover, he had to be careful about his diet too. He couldn’t eat wheat and bread items. So now, only once in a while he has such foods. But generally, he is a foodie and loves to experiment new dishes- Archana Patil.

Jatin stays at a hostel. Hence, Archana ensured to teach him how to cook basic dishes like Maggi and Omelet.

Experimenting with dishes

Since the last two days, Jatin has been on a cooking spree. He loves chopping and cutting. So Archana is working on teaching him that as well. He already successfully made Pav Bhaji and Vegetable pulao all by himself.

Pav Bhaji- This is one of the easiest dishes to make. Pav Bhaji, though popularly known as a snack, can fill the tummy easily in one go. Archana taught Jatin how to chop the vegetables and add ingredients in a step-by-step way which was easier for him to understand. In fact, Archana was shocked by the precision and perfection in which Jatin chopped all the veggies. The dish also came out well and Archana made sure to record her son’s expertise on phone!

Vegetable Pulao- Jatin still beams with excitement because his veg pulao was a huge hit in his family. Onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic were chopped according to instructions from his mother. The amount of rice and other ingredients needed were also instructed specifically. Guiding Jatin throughout, Archana made sure that the dish is taught to him in an easy manner.

Jatin’s sister Rashmi is his biggest support system. She makes sure to help him when needed. “By the time he returns back to hostel, he will be a full-fledged cook who can make anything he wants”, says Archana.

