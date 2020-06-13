What Javed Abidi meant to India’s disability rights movement

Late disability rights leader Javed Abidi meant many things to many people. This week as part of our special coverage on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some glimpses into how he touched so many lives.

As the director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) and Founder of the Disability Rights Group, Javed Abidi, who passed away suddenly in March 2018, had a pivotal role to play in raising awareness about people with disabilities in India. Perhaps his biggest role was in creating a cross disability movement in India, one that brought together people, across language and geographic barriers.

In his journey he touched many lives as these tributes show:

Muralidharan, General Secretary, National Platform of Rights of the Disabled, “My journey with Javed was through the process of the making of the “new law”, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. We had our agreements and disagreements and had also charted our separate paths midway through the struggle to get this piece of legislation enacted. But we never let these differences turn bitter. We had great respect for each other. He wouldn’t hesitate to call, be it it to drop a word of appreciation or express a dissenting opinion. He was a hard worker, who would put in all his energy into a thing if he believed in it. He had the knack of getting things done and knew which strings to pull”.

Made access & inclusion key strategies Dr Satendra Singh, Disability Rights Advocate “As convenor of Disabled Rights Group, his letter was converted into petition in the Supreme Court to mark the landmark judgement on inclusive elections. He led the demonstration where a ramp was constructed outside the Chief Election Commissioner‘s office showing it would cost no more than ₹ 600 for a polling station and ₹ 10 per Braille stickers for electronic voting machines (EVM) to make the electoral process accessible for disabled persons. It was a key battle won as it brought into limelight access and inclusion as key strategies to mainstream disabled people.

Spotlight on Global South Rati Misra, Advisor, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People Never has Mr Abidi’s leadership been missed as acutely as in these times of the pandemic and the sheer government apathy one is faced with! His tenacity, his focus, his ability to break down a problem into smaller issues, his eye for details, his demand for perfection – there is so much I have learnt from him! For me he was also a friend – a side few people saw! Very caring, concerned, sensitive, generous, funny!I I remember on his 45th birthday he took me out for lunch – to say goodbye! Because he was actually convinced he didn’t have much longer to live! Needless to say his best period was perhaps after that – as Chair, Disabled People International (DPI) – putting Indian leadership on the global disability rights arena, amplifying the voices from the Global South, as the moving force behind the new RPWD Act. As he would say his parents named him Javed – meaning immortal! And indeed he remains immortal – etched forever in the annals of the global disability rights movement as the one of its leading forces.

Inspired young activists Akeel Ahmed Usmani, Founder, Disability Rights Advocacy Group Javed Abidi was the only powerful pioneer of Nothing About Us Without Us and a stalwart of the cross disability rights movement in India. I was working as a volunteer in Aligarh Muslim University’s Disability Unit (Equal Opportunity Cell). In 2013 I received an invitation for attending the National Convention for Youth with Disabilities followed by a leadership training programme in 2014. Both completely transformed my life from an ordinary disabled law graduate to become a disabled rights activist. In this Mr. Abidi and and the NCPEDP played a vital role. Mr. Abidi used to say that disability is not an issue related to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment alone but that it cuts across all causes, ages, geographies and focus areas. Yet people with disabilities continue to be treated as an invisible minority. This needs to change. The Disability Rights Advocacy Group (DRAG) is a tribute to him. His exemplary contribution to the cause of persons with disability will continue to inspire society.

