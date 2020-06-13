  • What Javed Abidi meant to India’s disability rights movement

What Javed Abidi meant to India’s disability rights movement

Javed Abidi - Director of the NCPEDP and the founder of the Disability Rights Group.

Late disability rights leader Javed Abidi meant many things to many people. This week as part of our special coverage on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some glimpses into how he touched so many lives.

As the director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) and Founder of the Disability Rights Group, Javed Abidi, who passed away suddenly in March 2018, had a pivotal role to play in raising awareness about people with disabilities in India. Perhaps his biggest role was in creating a cross disability movement in India, one that brought together people, across language and geographic barriers.

In his journey he touched many lives as these tributes show:

Murliidharan Vishwanath

Muralidharan, General Secretary, National Platform of Rights of the Disabled,

“My journey with Javed was through the process of the making of the “new law”, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. We had our agreements and disagreements and had also charted our separate paths midway through the struggle to get this piece of legislation enacted. But we never let these differences turn bitter. We had great respect for each other. He wouldn’t hesitate to call, be it it to drop a word of appreciation or express a dissenting opinion. He was a hard worker, who would put in all his energy into a thing if he believed in it. He had the knack of getting things done and knew which strings to pull”.

Dr Satendra Singh

Made access & inclusion key strategies

Dr Satendra Singh, Disability Rights Advocate

“As convenor of Disabled Rights Group, his letter was converted into petition in the Supreme Court to mark the landmark judgement on inclusive elections. He led the demonstration where a ramp was constructed outside the Chief Election Commissioner‘s office showing it would cost no more than ₹ 600 for a polling station and ₹ 10 per Braille stickers for electronic voting machines (EVM) to make the electoral process accessible for disabled persons. It was a key battle won as it brought into limelight access and inclusion as key strategies to mainstream disabled people.

Rati Misra

Spotlight on Global South

Rati Misra, Advisor, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People

Never has Mr Abidi’s leadership been missed as acutely as in these times of the pandemic and the sheer government apathy one is faced with! His tenacity, his focus, his ability to break down a problem into smaller issues, his eye for details, his demand for perfection – there is so much I have learnt from him! For me he was also a friend – a side few people saw! Very caring, concerned, sensitive, generous, funny!I I remember on his 45th birthday he took me out for lunch – to say goodbye! Because he was actually convinced he didn’t have much longer to live!

Needless to say his best period was perhaps after that – as Chair, Disabled People International (DPI) – putting Indian leadership on the global disability rights arena, amplifying the voices from the Global South, as the moving force behind the new RPWD Act.

As he would say his parents named him Javed – meaning immortal! And indeed he remains immortal – etched forever in the annals of the global disability rights movement as the one of its leading forces.

Akeel Ahmed Usmani

Inspired young activists

Akeel Ahmed Usmani, Founder, Disability Rights Advocacy Group

Javed Abidi was the only powerful pioneer of Nothing About Us Without Us and a stalwart of the cross disability rights movement in India.

I was working as a volunteer in Aligarh Muslim University’s Disability Unit (Equal Opportunity Cell). In 2013 I received an invitation for attending the National Convention for Youth with Disabilities followed by a leadership training programme in 2014. Both completely transformed my life from an ordinary disabled law graduate to become a disabled rights activist. In this Mr. Abidi and and the NCPEDP played a vital role.

Mr. Abidi used to say that disability is not an issue related to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment alone but that it cuts across all causes, ages, geographies and focus areas. Yet people with disabilities continue to be treated as an invisible minority. This needs to change. The Disability Rights Advocacy Group (DRAG) is a tribute to him. His exemplary contribution to the cause of persons with disability will continue to inspire society.

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

people with autism vignesh

Get-hooked

Determination & self-belief has been key to Vignesh Balaji’s path to independence

Close up of Rama Krishnamachari, Founder, Diversity and Equal Opportunity Centre.

Get-hooked

Learnings from Javed Abidi. – Rama Krishnamachari, Founder, DEOC

mothers of children with autism

Get-hooked

These doting mothers from Kochi have come up with interesting activities for youth with autism

walking mind docudrama

Get-hooked

Docudrama ‘Walking Mind’ about people with Brittle Bone disease releases on YouTube

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Bethany Society Shillong are champs at the 4th national blind football tournament

Accessibility

Visually impaired kids at Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys Academy bring to life Durga Puja magic in vivid ways

Get-hooked

Cart With Heart aims to create self employment opportunities for people with disabilities across India

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship