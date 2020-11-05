Javed Akhtar files defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut, the queen of controversies, has been charged with an FIR yet again. This time by renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. In a case filed before the metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai’s Andheri, Akhtar accused Kangana for defamation and also for baseless allegations made against him based on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In his complaint, Akhtar said that Kangana’s statements had caused damage to his reputation.

Ever since death of Rajput, Kangana has been targeting Bollywood over nepotism. Many actors came forward and rubbished her comments, but Kangana has been standing firm with what she said.

In another case filed by a Mumbai-based casting director, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel has been asked to appear before Mumbai court in November for creating religious divide between communities through their social media posts.

Due to Kangana’s tiff with RSS and Maharashtra government under chief minister Uddhav Thackery, the actress has been living at her home town in Himachal Pradesh for past few months. Ranaut’s office ‘Manikarnika Films’ was partially demolished by the BMC stating that the building did not adhere to government guidelines.

A staunch supporter of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kangana has openly criticised minority communities and verbally bashed them mainly through her social media handles.